Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,262 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Great Ajax worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Great Ajax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -168.75%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

