Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Capital Bancorp worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $342.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBNK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

