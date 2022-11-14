Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,136 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of NN worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NN by 48.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,169,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. 1,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,724. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

