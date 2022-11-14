Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,247 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,367,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.