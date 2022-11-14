Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 46,350 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Frontline worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $26,910,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

