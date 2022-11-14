Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 50,913 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,913 shares during the quarter. Lifetime Brands comprises 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Lifetime Brands worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,291. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

