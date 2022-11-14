Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 65,713 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,713 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.41. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,123. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.