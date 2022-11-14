PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,170 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of PagSeguro Digital worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 104.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.56. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,629. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

