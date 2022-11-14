Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGPHF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.00.

Partners Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PGPHF stock traded up $17.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,076.50. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $753.75 and a 1-year high of $1,780.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $884.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $956.76.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

