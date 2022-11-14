Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 249,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Passage Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

