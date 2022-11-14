Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

PNBK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.58. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

