Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %
PNBK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.58. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
