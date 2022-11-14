Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $939.56 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014148 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.