PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days.
PAX Global Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $0.84 during midday trading on Monday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.05.
About PAX Global Technology
