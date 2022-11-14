PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $0.84 during midday trading on Monday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

