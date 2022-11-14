PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

PCM stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

PCM Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

