Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 26,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,424,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

