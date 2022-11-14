Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.16) to GBX 890 ($10.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.28) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,030.00.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $22.63 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Recommended Stories

