PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,469,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,660,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 270,575 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 277,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.