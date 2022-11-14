Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

