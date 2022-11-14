Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
