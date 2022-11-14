Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
