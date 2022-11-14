Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 326,045 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.