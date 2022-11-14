PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $160.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

