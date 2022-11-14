Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

