Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $561,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $353,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 109.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $74.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.