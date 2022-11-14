Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.