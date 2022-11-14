Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 181.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $744,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $496.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

