Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,000 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Outset Medical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OM opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

