Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

UNP stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.