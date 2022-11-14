Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $46.11 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

