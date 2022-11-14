Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,862 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 5.7 %

IPGP stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,727,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

