Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 500 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.15.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ASML opened at $573.20 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.