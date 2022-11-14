Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 62,000 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WeWork were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WE. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WeWork by 4,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WeWork by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in WeWork by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in WeWork by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Insider Activity

WeWork Stock Down 1.7 %

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WE opened at $2.98 on Monday. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

WeWork Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

