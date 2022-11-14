Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,027.0 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

OTCMKTS:POFCF remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Monday. 2,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

