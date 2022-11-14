Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 249,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.