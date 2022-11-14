Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PFE stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. 714,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

