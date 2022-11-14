Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $112.72.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

