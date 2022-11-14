Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 56.9% in October

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.50. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 37.55%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

