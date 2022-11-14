Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in October

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,990,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 13,081,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

