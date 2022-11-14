Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,958,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 2,115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $1.27 on Monday. 11,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,337. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

