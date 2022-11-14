Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,958,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 2,115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.4 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $1.27 on Monday. 11,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,337. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
About Pine Cliff Energy
