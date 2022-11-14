Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Position Lifted by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,485. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

