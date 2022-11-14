Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PHT opened at $6.73 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
