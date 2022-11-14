Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKBEF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

