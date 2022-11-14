PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

