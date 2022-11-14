POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NASDAQ PNT traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,472. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.28.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

