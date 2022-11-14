Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 693,955 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6,672.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Curtiss-Wright worth $53,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 563.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.85. 7,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,686. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

