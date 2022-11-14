Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Exelixis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exelixis by 920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3,235.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Exelixis by 2,148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 784,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 749,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,243. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

