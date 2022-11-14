Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maximus stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,076. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.
In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
