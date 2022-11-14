Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.37. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

