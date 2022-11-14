Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 565.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,729 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $91.95. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

