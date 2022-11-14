Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148,170 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,971. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

