Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 288,415 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,415 shares during the period. Avnet makes up 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $59,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $44.87. 17,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

