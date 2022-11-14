Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 414,029 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 414,029 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.07. 9,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

